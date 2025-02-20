Principal Securities Inc. Sells 12,993 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.