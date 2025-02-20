Principal Securities Inc. Sells 22,133 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Principal Securities Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,133 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at $377,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 43,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 65.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 204.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BUI opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.