Principal Securities Inc. Sells 3,668 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Principal Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Edison International Stock Up 2.1 %

Edison International stock opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.08. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.07%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

