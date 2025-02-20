Principal Securities Inc. Sells 7,743 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 390.6% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.55 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 325.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

