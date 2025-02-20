Principal Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

