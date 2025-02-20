Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $44.68. Approximately 6,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 111,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Prosus Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

