Q1 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Issued By Cormark

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGC. CIBC upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,365,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 763,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $304,633,000 after buying an additional 3,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $280,697,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,665,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,028,000 after buying an additional 1,398,225 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.