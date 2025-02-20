Q1 Earnings Estimate for WSP Global Issued By Stifel Canada

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Stifel Canada decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for WSP Global in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WSP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$280.00 to C$284.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$278.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$281.91.

TSE:WSP opened at C$256.40 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$201.24 and a 52 week high of C$262.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$250.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$241.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

