Q1 Earnings Forecast for Essent Group Issued By Roth Capital

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Essent Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Essent Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Essent Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Essent Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 40,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,216,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

