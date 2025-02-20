Q1 EPS Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Reduced by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 61,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.