Q1 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown Boosted by Zacks Research

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $80.33 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.31. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 90,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.