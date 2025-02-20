Q2 EPS Estimates for Robert Half Lowered by Zacks Research

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Robert Half in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

