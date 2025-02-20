Q3 EPS Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences Cut by Analyst

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $147,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,445. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.