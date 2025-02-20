Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39,807 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 114,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

