Raymond James Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$245.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.34% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.78.

TSE:GSY opened at C$174.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$171.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$153.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.76, for a total transaction of C$429,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

