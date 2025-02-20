Raymond James Estimates MTY Food Group Q1 Earnings

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for MTY Food Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$40.45 and a 12 month high of C$54.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

