Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$62.50 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$67.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.45.

Get Fortis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortis

Fortis Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

FTS opened at C$62.51 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$51.02 and a 12-month high of C$64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Perry sold 11,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.19, for a total value of C$746,178.83. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.