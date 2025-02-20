RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBA. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.14. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. RB Global has a twelve month low of $65.99 and a twelve month high of $106.90.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RB Global will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,148,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth about $209,931,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,429 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in RB Global by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,378,000 after purchasing an additional 753,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in RB Global by 309.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 808,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,014,000 after purchasing an additional 610,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

