RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $120.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. RB Global traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $104.03, with a volume of 352680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.56.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in RB Global by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in RB Global by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average of $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

