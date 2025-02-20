RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $120.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. RB Global traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $104.03, with a volume of 352680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.56.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.
The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average of $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
