RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of RBC Bearings worth $24,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total value of $919,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $370.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $241.43 and a 12 month high of $372.83.

RBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

