Redfin’s (RDFN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.25 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Redfin from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Redfin has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.66.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $137,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,053.04. This represents a 18.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $70,955.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,714.54. This trade represents a 21.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 285.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

