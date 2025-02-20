Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AEM Q1 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $101.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $573,446,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,005 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,091,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,164 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $551,339,000 after buying an additional 3,155,927 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,205,000 after buying an additional 905,328 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

