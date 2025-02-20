Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,072,000 after buying an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 73.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 238,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 101,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,920,000 after buying an additional 85,037 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Baird R W lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

