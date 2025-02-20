Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 16,878 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,123,805 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $24,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 14.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

