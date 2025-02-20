Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 24,247 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $25,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $554,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,798.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,139 shares of company stock worth $7,600,899 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

