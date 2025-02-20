Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,440 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $24,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Fabrinet by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fabrinet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $238.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.92. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $159.69 and a 1 year high of $281.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.63.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

