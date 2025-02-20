Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 354 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of ExlService worth $23,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 18.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 196.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 70,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 46,422 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,163,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 107,991.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $51.79 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

