Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,656 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $26,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. CWM LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 264.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $57,960,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $30,753,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth $11,146,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $77.38 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16.

Insider Activity

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $2,188,320.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,370,407.64. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,870 shares of company stock worth $12,087,294. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBR

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.