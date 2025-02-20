Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,785 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of UFP Industries worth $24,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 31.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $94,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 27.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $112.89 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,202,383.50. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.