Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $28,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 17.4% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.4 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.01 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $130.94 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.85.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.