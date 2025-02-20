Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of SouthState worth $25,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,999,000 after buying an additional 72,181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SouthState by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 731,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 711,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 622,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

SouthState Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $114.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,447.03. This represents a 16.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

