Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,286 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $23,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,637,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.86.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $149.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average is $141.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,950. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.