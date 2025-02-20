Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $23,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,020,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,485,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 40.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,630,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,095,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $458.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.72.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $265.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.94. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.81. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.50 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86.

Wingstop declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

