Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 112,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after buying an additional 60,926 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 216,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $1,100,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,976.08. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $1,898,942. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $169.27 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $214.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

