Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $24,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,072,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1,268.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,714 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

