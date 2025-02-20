Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 746,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $27,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $79,780,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after buying an additional 3,368,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,788,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,906,000 after buying an additional 2,313,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,708,000 after buying an additional 1,895,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 905.8% during the third quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,625,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after buying an additional 1,463,578 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,133.40. The trade was a 99.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,462,727.20. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,470,607 shares of company stock valued at $197,745,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.0 %

HOOD stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.