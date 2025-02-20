Rhumbline Advisers Has $24.36 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of EastGroup Properties worth $24,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EGP opened at $180.02 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $214.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

