Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.02 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $25,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,201,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,529,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,412,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,224,000 after acquiring an additional 359,566 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $70,185,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,337,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Bank of America raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE KNX opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.67%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

