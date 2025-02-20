Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.42 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chart Industries were worth $25,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,461,000 after buying an additional 262,592 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $16,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after buying an additional 83,685 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 34.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 65,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $7,388,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $195.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

