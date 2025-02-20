Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.65 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $25,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,065,000 after purchasing an additional 483,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

