Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.29 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pool were worth $26,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 37,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after purchasing an additional 137,445 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Pool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 204,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Pool by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $340.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

