Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.51 Million Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CACI International were worth $26,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CACI. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in CACI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CACI International by 13.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 286.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Trading Up 1.6 %

CACI opened at $344.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $332.52 and a fifty-two week high of $588.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.16 and its 200 day moving average is $461.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $503.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.23.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

