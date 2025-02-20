Rhumbline Advisers Has $29.25 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pentair were worth $29,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Pentair by 105.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 14.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pentair from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.95 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

