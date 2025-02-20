Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Eagle Materials worth $25,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.4% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $240.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.44 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total transaction of $3,691,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,315.50. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.80.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

