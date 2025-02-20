Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $27,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

