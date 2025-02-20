Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SEI Investments were worth $27,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6,818.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,134.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,377,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,570,469.94. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,194 shares of company stock worth $14,579,872. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

