Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 24,152 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Permian Resources worth $24,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 175,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $134,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PR opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 4.28. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

