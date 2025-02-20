Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 43,893 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $28,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Mueller Industries by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mueller Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Mueller Industries by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $81.57 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

