Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,511 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $29,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $95.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.39.

Read Our Latest Report on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.