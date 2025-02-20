Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 581 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Medpace were worth $24,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,885,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Medpace by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after buying an additional 109,886 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,060,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Medpace by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after buying an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.44.

Shares of MEDP opened at $344.01 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.01 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.47. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

